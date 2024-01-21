Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

J opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.92. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.