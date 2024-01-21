Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 496 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 106.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

NYSE OMC opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

