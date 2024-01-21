Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,290 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $31.90 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

