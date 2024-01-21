Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,324 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter worth $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

