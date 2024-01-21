Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.6 %

WFC stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

