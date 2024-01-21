Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $141.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

