Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after buying an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Altria Group
In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Altria Group Price Performance
MO stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
