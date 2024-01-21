Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $71.00 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.