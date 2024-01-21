Contrasting OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

OmniLit Acquisition (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OmniLit Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniLit Acquisition N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.39% 37.85% 10.64%

Risk & Volatility

OmniLit Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniLit Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OmniLit Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of OmniLit Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of OmniLit Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OmniLit Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniLit Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.14 $816.01 million $0.95 24.40

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than OmniLit Acquisition.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats OmniLit Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniLit Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Omnilit Sponsor LLC.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

