Contrasting New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and Gold Reserve’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.35) -8.89 Gold Reserve $470,000.00 646.02 -$8.60 million ($0.24) -12.71

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Found Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Found Gold and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Found Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.39%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -130.85% -101.30% Gold Reserve N/A -52.91% -49.16%

Volatility & Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. Gold Reserve Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

