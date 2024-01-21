Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $85,745,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.95. 948,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,360. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day moving average of $249.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

