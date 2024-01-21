Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.08 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.04. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

