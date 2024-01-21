Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.92. 788,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $249.89.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

