Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

