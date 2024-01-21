Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.