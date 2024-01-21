Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,672 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 0.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,487.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,127.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,589.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,688.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
