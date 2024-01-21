Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,672 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 0.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,487.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,127.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,589.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,688.76.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

