Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,625 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,396. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $647.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

