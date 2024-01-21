Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

