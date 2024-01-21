Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $2.01 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $57.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

