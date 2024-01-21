Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

Blackstone stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

