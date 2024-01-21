Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,504 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

