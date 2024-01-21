Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 419,308 shares traded.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 592,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,380 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 512,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 410,740 shares during the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

