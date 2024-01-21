Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 419,308 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
