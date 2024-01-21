Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

