Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

