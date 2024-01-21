Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Matson Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.