Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Matson
In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Matson Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $119.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.
Matson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
