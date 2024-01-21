Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average is $157.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

