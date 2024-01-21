Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3,276.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.97 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.