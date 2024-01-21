Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $945,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 116.5% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 558.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

