Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $884,000 Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.03 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

