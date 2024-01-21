Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

