Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

CSX opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

