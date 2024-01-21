Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,738 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

