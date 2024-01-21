Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,119 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

