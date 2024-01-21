Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Codorus Valley Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 103,910.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

