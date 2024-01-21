Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 193 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.84) per share, for a total transaction of £4,525.85 ($5,758.81).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.20), for a total transaction of £8,996.40 ($11,447.26).

On Wednesday, December 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.39), for a total transaction of £311,850 ($396,806.21).

On Monday, December 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,282 ($29.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,404.26 ($5,604.10).

On Thursday, November 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.87), for a total transaction of £324,120 ($412,418.88).

On Friday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 212 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,494.40 ($5,718.79).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,334 ($29.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,254.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.06. The company has a market cap of £8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,545.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,901 ($24.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,770 ($35.25).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

