CNB Bank Trims Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

NVT opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

