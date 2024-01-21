CNB Bank Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

