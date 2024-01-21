CNB Bank Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

RTX stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

