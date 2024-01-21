CNB Bank Has $158,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY opened at $628.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $597.80 and its 200-day moving average is $558.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

