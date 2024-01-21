CNB Bank Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CNB Bank lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $128.16 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.