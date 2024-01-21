Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $152.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.13.

NYSE CLX opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

