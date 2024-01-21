Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank's stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

