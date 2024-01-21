Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
