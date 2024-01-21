Citizens Business Bank Sells 77 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.21. 2,466,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.54. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

