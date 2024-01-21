Citizens Business Bank Sells 3,825 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,339,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

