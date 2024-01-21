Citizens Business Bank Sells 3,320 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.70. 9,750,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,547,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
