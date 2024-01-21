Citizens Business Bank Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,019. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $485.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

