Citizens Business Bank Sells 1,889 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.7% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.06. 1,344,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.