Citizens Business Bank Sells 169 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.08. 1,420,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

