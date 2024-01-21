Citizens Business Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. 5,003,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.