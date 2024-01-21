Citizens Business Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 2.3% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after buying an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.43. The company had a trading volume of 617,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,236. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $219.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

